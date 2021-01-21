Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 2,260 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.59.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

