Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 310.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after buying an additional 186,523 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 249,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 577.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 72,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,406 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

