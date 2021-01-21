Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.05.

