Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys Shares of 6,315 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.