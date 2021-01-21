Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 85,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 104,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 311.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

