Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases Shares of 945 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.77.

NYSE GNRC opened at $268.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $269.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.02 and a 200-day moving average of $196.85. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

