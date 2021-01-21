Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,278 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,631,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 318,734 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 402,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 338,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

