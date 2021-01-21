PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Reaches $1,873.77 on Top Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. PAX Gold has a market cap of $110.58 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,873.77 or 0.06004944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.23 or 0.00574390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00043494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.51 or 0.03905003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016572 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 59,012 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The Reddit community for PAX Gold is https://reddit.com/