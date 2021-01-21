PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Reaches $1,873.77 on Top Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. PAX Gold has a market cap of $110.58 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,873.77 or 0.06004944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00062613 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.23 or 0.00574390 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005879 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00043494 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.51 or 0.03905003 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014049 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016572 BTC.
PAX Gold Coin Profile
PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 59,012 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The Reddit community for PAX Gold is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “
PAX Gold Coin Trading
PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
