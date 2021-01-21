Paxos Standard Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $245.88 million and $287.17 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00063974 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 coins and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paxos Standard is https://reddit.com/