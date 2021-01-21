Paxos Standard Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $245.88 million and $287.17 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- HalalChain (HLC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Amoveo (VEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00063974 BTC.
- Smartshare (SSP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Paxos Standard Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”
Buying and Selling Paxos Standard
Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.
