Paytomat (PTI) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $57,476.94 and approximately $308.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00050698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00123633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00275053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00067447 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat's total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Paytomat's official website is paytomat.com.

Paytomat's official message board is medium.com/@paytomat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

Paytomat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

