PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Raised to Hold at Tudor Pickering

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CSFB cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 38.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,129 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after buying an additional 922,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 109.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 464,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.