PDS Planning Inc Acquires 248 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist cut their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.97.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.18. 160,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

