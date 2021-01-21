PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $926,569,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,658 shares of company stock worth $136,777,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $334.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.99 and a 200 day moving average of $330.52. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.79.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

