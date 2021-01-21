PDS Planning Inc Buys 65 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after buying an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 938,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,474,000 after buying an additional 200,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,741. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.