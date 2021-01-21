PDS Planning Inc Grows Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 41,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

