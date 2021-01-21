PDS Planning Inc Has $281,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.10. 40,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,584. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

