PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $52,691,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.82. 312,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,930,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a market cap of $209.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

