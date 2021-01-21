PDS Planning Inc Purchases 812 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.47. 3,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,191. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $125.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

