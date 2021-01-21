PDS Planning Inc Purchases Shares of 8,668 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.88. 5,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,578. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45.

