Peerplays Market Cap Reaches $536,207.15 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $536,207.15 and approximately $53,397.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

