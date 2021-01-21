Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft Sells 15,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,655,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.10.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $50,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

