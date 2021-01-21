Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 111.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.8%.

Shares of PBA opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. BMO Capital Markets cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

