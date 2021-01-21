Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.47.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock traded down C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,845. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.27 and a 52-week high of C$53.79. The company has a market cap of C$19.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

