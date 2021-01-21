Pendal Group Limited Acquires 5,600 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after purchasing an additional 718,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.19. 30,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,511. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

