Pendal Group Limited Cuts Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,286,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 731,659 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up 5.0% of Pendal Group Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $474,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after acquiring an additional 686,985 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,689,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,660,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,553,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,953,000 after purchasing an additional 248,026 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,514,000 after purchasing an additional 986,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:INFO traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,358. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

