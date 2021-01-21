Pendal Group Limited Has $111.64 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises about 1.2% of Pendal Group Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $111,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.79.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,702. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

