Pendal Group Limited Has $14.81 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 45.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.13. The stock had a trading volume of 46,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,966. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

