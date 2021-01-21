Pendal Group Limited Has $24.73 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,203.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,518,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $470.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.