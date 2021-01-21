Pendal Group Limited Has $97.64 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,674,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,652 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $97,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,200. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

