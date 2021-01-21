Pendal Group Limited Invests $33.41 Million in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,918,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,411,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Ambev by 22.8% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Ambev by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ambev by 8.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,148,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.26%.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

