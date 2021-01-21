Pendal Group Limited Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,783 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $70,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,684,276,000 after buying an additional 353,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,952,000 after acquiring an additional 760,168 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,216,000 after acquiring an additional 721,377 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

TSM traded up $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $133.43. 486,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,005,164. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $136.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17. The company has a market cap of $691.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

