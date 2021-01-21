Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.27

Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.27 and traded as high as $13.16. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $64.21 million, a PE ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

About Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

