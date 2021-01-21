PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.33 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

