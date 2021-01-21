Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 142,770 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of FB Financial worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter worth $313,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter worth $169,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in FB Financial by 2,665.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FB Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.21.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

