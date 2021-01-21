Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Financial Review

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Pervasip has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) 3.45% 3.78% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pervasip and Telia Company AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A Telia Company AB (publ) 2 1 2 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pervasip and Telia Company AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) $9.10 billion 2.01 $750.54 million $0.37 23.68

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats Pervasip on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, halebop, Fello, TV4, C More, MTV, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, get, Call me, Mit tele, Diil, Lmt, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.7 million mobile subscriptions, 1.5 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, and 3.1 million TV subscriptions, as well as 2.4 million M2M subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

