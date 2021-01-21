Peter Krueger Purchases 39,663 Shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Stock

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) insider Peter Krueger acquired 39,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

LON:TUI opened at GBX 417.70 ($5.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 428.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 362.30. TUI AG has a 12-month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70).

TUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 196.25 ($2.56).

TUI AG (TUI.L) Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

