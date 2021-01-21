Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.29

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 5361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

PRQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.05 target price on Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$13.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80.

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.84 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

