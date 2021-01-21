Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUGOY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Peugeot in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peugeot in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peugeot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Peugeot alerts:

OTCMKTS:PUGOY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Peugeot has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.