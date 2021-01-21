Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

