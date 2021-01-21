PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1,515.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,480,000 after buying an additional 107,066,900 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,656,000 after buying an additional 46,209,845 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,657,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,875,000 after buying an additional 25,955,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PG&E by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,835,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

