PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSE ISD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.19. 102,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,668. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

