PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Trading Up 5.5%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s share price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 340,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 338,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

