Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

