Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

PM opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.