Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $302,369.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00125746 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00517729 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,441,941,149 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

