Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,593,000 after acquiring an additional 857,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after buying an additional 254,731 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 928,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after buying an additional 50,022 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 657,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period.

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,980 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

