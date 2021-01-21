Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.9% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders have bought a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

