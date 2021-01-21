Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $70,605,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.22. 5,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,394. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

