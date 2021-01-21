Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CAO Sells $78,750.00 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,970. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

