Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.